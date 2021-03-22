The National Agricultural Land Development Authority (NALDA) has trained 269 graduates in Borno on soil testing and extension services under its Young Farmers Scheme.

Speaking at the graduation ceremony in Maiduguri on Monday, the Executive Secretary of NALDA, Prince Paul Ikonne, said the graduates are the first batch of the 30,000 graduates expected to be trained under the scheme nationwide.

Ikonne said the initiative was part of President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration commitment to boost farmers yield and enhance food security.

“Mr President is passionate about quality food production and the welfare of farmers.

“It is in this regard the president mandated NALDA to make sure our soil begin to make higher return in investment.

“In line with NALDA’s mandate, we designed this programme of training 30,000 youths.

“These trained graduates will be engaged as soil doctors and extension service providers across the country.

“The essence is to create a pool of qualified youths who would carryout soil test, soil management and extension service for our farmers at very subsidised rate.

“They are to assist farmers evaluate the soil and prescribed fertilisers suitable for their farmland for best agricultural practice,” Ikonne said.

He lauded Borno Government for its commitment to the programme, adding that the state had also provided land and structures for NALDA’s programmes on fish and integrated farm.

Gov. Babagana Zulum of Borno, who lauded NALDA for the programme, noted that the scheme is one of the best things the Buhari administration has done to enhanced agriculture.

Zulum said his administration is ever ready to key into such programmes that would ensure the utilisation of vast arable land in the state in line with the administration’s 25-year development plan and 10-year strategic transformation plan.

“Borno is poise to create the enabling environment for its people to learn, adopt and apply new methods of farming in line with global best practice,” Zulum said.

The Special Guest of Honour and President of the Senate, Dr Ahmed Lawan, also lauded the initiative and Borno government commitment to queue in.

Lawan reiterated the commitment of the Senate to continue to support the executive in implementing national programmes and policies that have direct bearing on the electorate.

Speaking on behalf of the beneficiaries, Mr Mohammed Nur, lauded Federal Government for resuscitating NALDA, adding that the training provided them would be use for the purpose intended in assisting rural farmers.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that 69 of the 269 graduates that benefited from the training were Corps Members nominated by the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) whose Director General, Brig. Gen. Shuaibu Ibrahim, also graced the occassion along with other dignitaries. (NAN)

