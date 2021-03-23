The National Agricultural Land Development Authourity (NALDA) has trained 269 soil doctors and agricultural extension workers in Borno and given them test kits to facilitate field operations.

The Executive Secretary of NALDA, Mr Paul Ikonne, made this known in a statement made available to News Agency of Nigeria(NAN) on Tuesday in Abuj.

Ikonne said the entry of the trainees into the Nigerian agricultural system would correct the anomalies of non-soil testing and address other issues associated with soil testing and food quality.

He said the two weeks intensive exercise was organised by NALDA in collaboration with the Borno Government.

The trainees comprised graduates with Agriculture and Science related educational backgrounds as well as members of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC).

They were trained in areas of soil sample collection, soil testing as well as extension services.

Meanwhile, the Governor of Borno, Prof. Babagana Zulum, has commended NALDA for organising the training in the state.

Zulum said that was the first time the head of an agency would approach him with such intervention.

NAN recalls that NALDA, earlier in the year, made known its readiness to train over 30,000 youths as soil doctors across the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT). (NAN).

Share this:

Tweet

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp

