NALDA trains 269 soil doctors, extension workers in Borno

March 23, 2021 Favour Lashem Agriculture, News, Project 0



The National Agricultural Land Development Authourity (NALDA) has trained 269 soil doctors and agricultural workers in Borno and given them test kits to facilitate field operations.

The Executive Secretary of NALDA, Mr Paul Ikonne, this known in a statement available to News Agency of Nigeria(NAN) on  in Abuj.

Ikonne said the entry of the trainees into the Nigerian agricultural system would correct the anomalies of non-soil and address other issues associated soil and food quality.

He said the two weeks intensive exercise was organised by NALDA in collaboration the Borno Government.

The trainees comprised graduates Agriculture and Science related  backgrounds as well as members of the National Youth (NYSC).

They were trained in areas of soil sample collection, soil as well as services.

Meanwhile, the Governor of Borno,  Prof. Babagana Zulum, has commended NALDA for organising the in the state.

Zulum said that was the first time the head of an agency would approach him with such intervention.

NAN recalls that NALDA, earlier in the year,  known readiness to train 30,000 youths as soil doctors across the 36 states and the Federal Capital (FCT). (NAN).

