NALDA inaugurates Osun women, youth empowerment programme

The National Agricultural Land Development Authority (NALDA) has inaugurated the Renewed Hope Women and Youth Empowerment programme in Oba-Oke, Olorunda

By Felicia Imohimi



The National Agricultural Land Development Authority (NALDA) has inaugurated the Renewed Hope Women and Youth Empowerment programme in Oba-Oke, Olorunda Local Government Area in Osun

.

The Executive Secretary of NALDA Mr Cornelius Adebayo in

a statement on Friday said the initiative, championed by President Bola Tinubu represented a strategic vision to sustainably develop the middle economic class across the country..

Adebayo said the initiative tagged “Revolving Poultry Production Business”, represented a social enterprise that would generate continuous returns when nurtured properly.

He said through the initiative, beneficiaries would receive two poultry cages, twenty three-week-old birds and four bags of quality feed each.

According to him, after nurturing these birds for an additional three to four weeks, dedicated off-takers will purchase the mature poultry.

“The profits generated would be shared equitably among all stakeholders, NALDA, the beneficiaries, and the community, this is to create a sustainable cycle of reinvestment, expansion, and opportunity for more participants eager to join.

“While we operate in a political context, President Tinubu’s Renewed Hope agenda transcends politics. This revolving poultry initiative represents a social enterprise that, when nurtured properly, will generate continuous returns.

“I promise that this programme will steadily expand throughout Osun State and beyond,” he said

Adebayo explained that NALDA revitalised in June 2020, established impressive infrastructure projects and cash crop plantations across various states with communities generously donating agricultural land that NALDA continued to hold in trust.

He stated that NALDA’s core mandate encompasses comprehensive agricultural land development from initial bush clearing and land preparation to management, storage solutions and strategic marketing.

“We accomplish this through collaborative partnerships with private and public service providers, processing facilities, community organisations, local and state governments and international partners.

“NALDA serves as the central authority coordinating stakeholders to deliver tangible agricultural outputs whether grass and forage, crops, raw materials, fishery products, poultry, or livestock.

“Our network of NALDA Farm Estates, Partnership Farms, infrastructure and machinery spans the nation, driving us toward competitive food security and revitalising our agricultural export potential,”he said. (NAN) www.nannews.ng