NALDA distributes agricultural inputs in Abia, Kebbi, Yobe

The National Agricultural Land Development Authority (NALDA) has distributed agricultural inputs to farmers in Abia, Kebbi and Yobe.

The Executive Secretary of the agency, Mr Paul Ikonne, made this known in a statement on Friday in Abuja.

He said the inputs were aimed at assisting farmers to maximise crop cultivation for improved yields and increased food production.

He said that the beneficiaries in Abia and Yobe received NALDA-branded bags containing high grade fertiliser, herbicides and improved maize seeds.

He said that beneficiaries in Kebbi received improved rice seeds that could effectively cover half of a hectare of farmland.

Ikonne assured farmers that NALDA would continue to support them with agricultural inputs.

He said the farmers’ empowerment was in fulfillment of President Bola Tinubu’s promise to ensure that Nigerians would get enough foods at affordable prices.

He said NALDA resolved to ensure that Nigerians would understand the importance of farming, adding that the Federal Government was determined to ensure massive food production.

He said the agency was expecting no fewer than 340 hectares to be cultivated by the beneficiaries.

He urged them to utilise the inputs well.

According to him, it is expected that in the next four months, outputs from the empowerment programme would help in reducing the cost of food items.

“The empowerment of farmers by NALDA is a continuous exercise to encourage more Nigerians to go into farming to ensure self-sufficiency in food production and boost food security,” he said.(NAN)

By Bukola Adewumi