NALDA, Abia sign MoU on rehabilitation of chicken farm estate

The National Agricultural Land Development Authority (NALDA) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Abia State Government for the rehabilitation of Ogwe Golden Chicken Farm Estate in the state.

The Executive Secretary NALDA, Mr Paul Ikonne made this known on Monday in a statement issued to the newsmen in Abuja.

Ikonne said his team was in the state to formalise the understanding on the rehabilitation of the poultry farm estate.

He added that the agency was partnering with Abia government to reduce unemployment.

The Executive Secretary said the estate, which would be revamped by NALDA, would engage about 3,000 youths and the first phase of the project would be inaugurated in December.

“The MoU for Ogwe Golden Chicken Farm Estate is simple; the state government has made the land available for the facility.

“President Muhammadu Buhari had directed NALDA to rehabilitate all farm estates across the country.

“NALDA programmes are community-based and this one will engage youths in the entire poultry value chain.

“What this means is that Abia will be known for egg production and finished chicken products.

“It will also reduce unemployment, because by the time you take away 3,000 people from the job seeking environment, you are automatically creating security, as an idle mind is the devil’s workshop.

“Ogwe Golden Chicken is going to have many facilities because the land is over 300 acres.

“It will have processing and hatchery points, residential area, production area in terms of producing feeds, and the packaging area,” Ikonne explained.

He said that Abia was entitled to three integrated farm estates and urged the governor to donate land for the two other remaining farm estates.

The statement said the governor, Okezie Ikpeazu,

commended NALDA for inspiring hope for the youths across the nation.

Ikpeazu also pledged the support of his state to the Federal Government in the actualisation of the farm estate and other projects championed by NALDA in Abia. (NAN).

