Najatu raises alarm over threat to her life, condoles with Plateau people, govt

Prominent female politician from Kano, Hajiya Najatu Muhammad has raised the alarm over alleged threat to her life.

Najatu who is the Chairman, Northern Star Youth Empowerment Initiative, disclosed this in a press statement dated April 10, 2025.

In the statement made available to Newsdiaryonline, the vocal politician said, “I would like to draw the attention of all Nigerians to the continuous threat that I have been receiving from the attack dogs of those in power. I am deeply worried about my life and my well-being. However, I refuse to be intimidated or compromised by these agents of evil. My life is in the hands of Allah the Almighty and not the Nigerian Government and its dark agents of evil.”

Najatu’s alarm was part her public intervention which was essentially to condole with the people and Government of Plateau State in the aftermath of the recent Bokkos massacre.

The statement titled: “Communities in the Abyss, Country on the Brink” , reads, “Firstly, I wish to express my sincere and deep condolences to the people and Government of Plateau State over a crime too many. The height of injustice and failure of governance across the country is alarming, to say the least. As Nigeria was preparing to bury the 19 victims of the Edo Massacre, sad news broke out about another massacre. This time in Bokkos, Plateau State. The sheer failure of President TInubu’s APC-led Government is nothing short of horror and terror. The question that all Nigerians need to ask is, is this simply a failure of governance or a brutal attempt by the agents of those at the helm of affairs to destabilize the country ahead of the 2027 election? Considering how deeply unpopular and inept this government is, we must all start to ask ourselves deeply alarming questions.

“The Bokkos massacre which took hours to perpetuate happened between April 2 and April 3, 2025. The Bokkos communities of Mangar Tamiso, Daffo, Manguna, Hurti, Tadai, and Ruwi were under siege for an extensive period without any intervention by the country’s security agencies. Families were wiped out, livelihoods destroyed, hopes shattered, and worst of all, over 60 lives lost. This is the price Nigeria is paying for bad leadership. This price is too costly and we will certainly not continue to take it lightly.

“Government officials and security agencies’ ineptitude and nonchalant attitude have become the norm. Corruption and corrupt practices across the entire security architecture are now the standard of operations. Nevertheless, as the country is burning, the President is away in France mortgaging our future to a declining globalist French elite. Our lives are being taken by marauders and perceived agents of failed governance, at a time when our lives/future and that of our children are being stolen by corrupt globalist elites and their corrupt local stooges. What can be worse than this?

“What is worse is a complete power grab by corrupt political elites that have successfully stirred Nigeria’s security outfits away from protecting the lives and properties of citizens towards the protection of corrupt politicians, their families, and their stolen wealth properties. The selection of heads of security agencies is now based on tribal and friendly affiliations. Promotions and postings are based on sycophancy and an open auction system.. This cannot be allowed to continue. No one but these politicians and their families feels safe across the country.

She alleged that “The tango dance between the political elites and worldly-driven religious leaders has brought about the emergence of militias that have continued to perpetuate a vicious circle of violence across our land. Northern Nigeria has become a guillotine for the slaughter of Northern citizens, Muslims and Christians alike. We are witnessing sustained carnage on a scale that is not just alarming but unsurprising.

“Lastly, I would like to conclude this public address with a few words of caution. It is enough that our fellow citizens are being killed and maimed daily due to the failure of the country’s security architecture. However, when senior government and security officials blatantly lie to the public about the nation’s insecurity, we are indeed doomed. Following the Bokkos massacre, the National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu, stated that insecurity across the country has been reduced by 90% in the past 10 months is not only absurd and insincere but also underscores the level of detachment these people are from our reality. We must be truly alarmed.

Nevertheless, I do agree with the NSA that the root causes of this terrorism must be addressed. In the same way, the root cause of the failure of Nigeria’s security architecture must also be addressed. For certain, this government has not only failed but has also lost touch with reality. Nigerians must now start seeking ways to defend themselves.”