Naira weakens against dollar, exchanges at 419

By Lydia Ngwakwe

The Naira on Thursday depreciated at the Investors and Exporters window exchanging at N419 to the dollar, a 0.24 per cent depreciation, weaker than N418 it traded on Wednesday.

The open indicative rate closed at N417.40 to the dollar on Thursday.

An exchange rate of N444 to the dollar was the highest rate recorded within the day’s trading before it settled at N419.00.

The Naira sold for as low as 410 to the dollar within the day’s trading.

A total of 108.24 million dollars was traded in foreign exchange at the official Investors and Exporters window on Thursday. (NAN)

