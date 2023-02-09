Naira swap: We approached Supreme Court to save Nigeria’s economy–Matawalle

By Ishaq Zaki

Gov. Bello Matawalle of Zamfara said he and his colleagues took the Federal Government to the Supreme Court over the new naira swap policy to save the country.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that three state governors of Kaduna, Kogi and Zamfara dragged the Federal Government to the Supreme Court seeking a restraining order to stop the Naira redesign policy of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

NAN also reports that the Supreme Court on Wednesday halted the CBN from implementing the Feb. 10 deadline for the validity of old notes as legal tender.

A statement issued in Gusau on Thursday by his Special Adviser on Public Enlightenment, Media and Communications, Malam Zailani Bappa said those against their action and subsequent triumph at the Supreme Court were misguided.

“Following the uncouth comments trailing the decision of the Apex Court to listen to and act on the demand of the triumvirate governors on naira swap, Matawalle carpeted the attacks as mere political vendetta.

“I am fully convinced that those against our action and victory at the Supreme Court are either misguided or blinded by political chauvinism.

“I and my Kaduna and Kogi states counterparts found it necessary to approach the Supreme Court in order to save the economy of Nigeria from being plunged into more crises.

“And to relieve the pains that ordinary Nigerians are experiencing in the face of scarcity of both the old and new naira notes,” Matawalle was quoted as adding.

According to him, it is common sense to say that the CBN and commercial banks must make the new naira notes available for day-to-day business transactions before the old naira notes are declared illegal.

The governor expressed dismay at comments from his political rivals, adding that political parties challenging the decision of the Apex Court do not have the country’s interest at heart.

“The decision of our wise and revered Supreme Court judges on this matter is the best way to address the current problem and its impending consequences at the moment.”

“At this critical time of our transition, it is only patriotic for all of us to put political considerations aside and address the challenges at hand so that together, we can cross the bridge ahead of us,’’ Matawalle added. (NAN)