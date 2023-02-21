Naira swap mitigated ISWAP/Boko Haram activities in N/East – Army 

By Hamza Suleiman

The Theartre Commander, North East Joint Task Force, Operation Hadin Kai (OPHK), Maj.-Gen. Ibrahim Ali has said that the Naira swap and cashless policy of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) mitigated violent extremism in the North East.

He stated this while interacting with members of the Nigerian Union of Journalist (NUJ), Borno State Council, on Tuesday in Maiduguri.

The commander described the policy as a positive step, adding that it has mitigated terrorists’ activities since inception.

“The terrorists who had been exposed to hardship living conditions have resorted to kidnapping, seeking for ransom in cash and requesting for food stuff from their victims,” he said.

He said that the terrorists had also resorted to propaganda on social media in their desperate attempt to remain relevant. (NAN)