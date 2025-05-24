‎Naira strengthens steadily against Dollar





‎



‎



‎



‎



‎



‎



‎The Naira, which has seen steady appreciation against the Dollar all week, closed stronger on Friday, trading at ₦1,580.44 in the official forex market.



‎



‎By Grace Alegba



‎



‎The Naira, which has seen steady appreciation against the Dollar all week, closed stronger on Friday, trading at ₦1,580.44 in the official forex market.



‎



‎



‎



‎Data from the Central Bank of Nigeria’s website show the Naira gained ₦4.51k against the Dollar on Friday alone.



‎



‎



‎



‎This marks a 0.28 per cent appreciation from Thursday’s closing rate of ₦1,584.95 in the official foreign exchange window.



‎



‎



‎



‎The local currency maintained consistent strength throughout the week, recording gains daily.



‎



‎



‎



‎On Monday, May 19, it traded at ₦1,598.68; on Tuesday, at ₦1,590.45; and on Wednesday, at ₦1,584.49.



‎



‎



‎



‎These gains suggest increased investor confidence and improved forex supply, contributing to the naira’s performance.



‎



‎



‎



‎Meanwhile, the CBN, at its 300th Monetary Policy Committee meeting held Monday and Tuesday, retained the Monetary Policy Rate at 27.5 per cent. (NAN)



‎