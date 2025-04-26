Naira strengthens 0.14% after week of fluctuations

The Naira closed stronger on Friday in the official market, trading at N1,599.55 to the Dollar, ending a week marked by fluctuations.

By Grace Alegba

The Naira closed stronger on Friday in the official market, trading at N1,599.55 to the Dollar, ending a week marked by fluctuations.

This recovery follows a period of instability, with the local currency experiencing several days of inconsistent performance.

Data from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) indicated that the Naira gained N2.27 against the Dollar.

The gain represents a 0.14 per cent improvement from Thursday’s rate of N1,601.82 to the Dollar.

The Naira had opened negatively following the Easter break on Tuesday, April 22.

On that day, it traded at N1,602.63 per Dollar, a 0.16 per cent loss from 17 April’s rate of N1,599.94.

By Wednesday, April 23, the Naira strengthened slightly to N1,602.30, a 0.03 per cent gain from the previous day. (NAN)