Naira scarcity: FCT commercial drivers increase fares

By Kelechi Ogunleye

Many commercial drivers in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) have increased the cost of transportation amidst the persistent scarcity of new naira notes.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that most of the drivers requested that extra money be paid if transportation fare was to be paid through bank transfer.

A driver at Wuse Motor park, who pleaded anonymity, said his decision to request for extra charge was due to difficulties in accessing naira from banks.

He said because he was to pay extra withdrawal charges for every transaction at Point of Sale (PoS) centres, hence the need to add to every transaction fee received.

“If someone is going to Kubwa from Wuse, the fare is N400 by cash but if you are to make bank transfer you will pay N500.

“I didn’t make the rule but that is what everyone is doing now and if we could get cash easily I don’t think anyone will start collecting extra money,” he said.

Mr Emeka Festus, a private car owner said he began using his car for commercial purposes due to the scarcity of naira notes.

Festus said using his car was a way of getting naira notes rather than standing on long queues at bank Automated Teller Machines (ATMs) for withdrawal.

He, however, said most passengers had offered to make bank transfers rather than pay with cash.

He said many had pleaded to be transported for free due to unavailability of cash and some due to bad network, while others lacked mobile phones to pay fares.

Mrs Damilola Kalesanwo, a commuter, said the increase in transportation fare by commercial drivers was “disheartening.”

“I have been transferring to drivers just to go to work and they have been charging me extra, which is so unfair.

“Why should I be in a vehicle with other passengers and some will be paying more than some to get to the same destination?” she asked. (NAN)