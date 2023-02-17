Naira scarcity: Ekiti LG chairman urges youths to be law -abiding

By Adedeji Egbebi

Mr Sunday Ajimoko, Chairman, Oye Local Government in Ekiti, has urged youths to be calm and law -abiding in the face of scarcity of new naira notes in the country.

Ajimoko gave the advice in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Oye-Ekiti on Friday.

The chairman advised youths not to resort to violence or any other act that could breach public peace if they are unable to get new notes from commercial banks.

He said though some commercial banks had been accused of hoarding the new naira notes, destroying the properties of the banks was not the solution.

The chairman appealed to residents of the community, especially the youths, not to attempt any criminal act that could jeopardize their future.

He noted that the new naira notes would soon be in circulation and that everybody would be able to get them.

“I want to advise and appeal to our youths not to destroy properties of commercial banks if they are unable to access new naira notes or get the amount they need.

“The managements of the commercial banks are working 24 hours to ensure that they have enough naira notes, which they will make available to customers as soon as possible.

“I want to appeal to our religious and traditional leaders and principals of schools to join me in sensitising our youths against embarking on any criminal act that might destroy their future” he said.

Ajimoko, however, appealed to commercial banks to shun hoarding of new notes, but do all they could to give available naira notes to their customers (NAN)