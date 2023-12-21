Naira Scarcity: CBN frowns at alleged collusion between Banks, PoS Operators

By Danlami Nmodu

The Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN has frowned at alleged collusion, between banks and Point-Of-Sale (PoS) operators, which is fuelling Naira scarcity.

Newsdiaryonline reports that CBN, apart from kicking against the collusion, also said it is “investigating the reported cases capable of undermining the smooth running of the economy”

Ag. Director, Corporate Communications, CBN, Mrs Sidi-Ali, Hakama, who disclosed this in a statement warned that banks and PoS operators found wanting will face sanctions.

The apex bank’s statement Thursday reads: “The attention of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has been drawn to alleged cases of collusion between some Deposit Money Banks (DMBs) and Point-Of-Sale (PoS) operators affecting the availability of cash and disrupting the seamless circulation of the Naira.

“The CBN frowns at such inappropriate actions by certain individuals and is investigating the reported cases capable of undermining the smooth running of the economy.

“The CBN has, therefore, warned banks and PoS operators to desist from such activities as relevant sanctions shall be meted out to those found wanting.”

Meanwhile, the CBN further said, members of the public are encouraged to use alternative payment channels as well as report any case of unauthorized activities, such as capping and hoarding, by banks or PoS agents to the CBN branch in their locations or via the link: https://forms.office.com/r/frZJ0f2hFQ to address complaints and inquiries on the subject.

