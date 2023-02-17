Naira redesign: PDP chieftain lauds Buhari, seeks understanding

By Oluwatope Lawanson

Dr Adetokunbo Pearse, member, PDP Presidential Campaign Committee (PCC), on Friday lauded President Muhammadu Buhari’s decision on the naira redesign policy of the Central Bank of Nigeria.

Pearse, also the Lagos State Coordinator of Support Groups for Atiku/Okowa Presidential Campaign, gave the commendation in a statement made available to newsmen in Lagos.

He urged Nigerians to remain calm and show understanding on the policy.

According to him, the president’s apology for the hardship caused by the current economic policy,in a broadcast, was appropriate and acceptable.

He, however, noted that Nigerians were not happy with the situation of petroleum shortage, and cash crunch.

“But it is a price the people must pay for an improved economy, more credible elections and a more secured society.

“This is a case of short term pain for long term gain. I noticed that the loudest protest is coming from politicians, who are well-known for vote- buying.

“As the president has indicated, there is an end in sight for this discomfort.

“This is less than two months away, which is immediately after the 2023 general elections,” he said.

Pearse appealed to Nigerians to keep hope alive. (NAN)