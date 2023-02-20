Naira redesign: NOA urges political players to give policy chance to work

…Says NOA consistent in communicating government policies

By Chimezie Godfrey

The Director General of the National Orientation Agency (NOA), Dr Garba Abari says the agency has been consistent in communicating government policies to critical stakeholders across the country.

Abari made the assertion on Monday in Abuja, while briefing newsmen on the Agency’s efforts in carrying sensitization activities at the community level, especially as it pertains to the forthcoming General Election, the planned National Housing and Population Census and the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) policy on the redesign of the Naira.

Contrary to misconception, he revealed that the NOA has done enough in carrying adequate sensitization on the policies of government, not just within the city centres but down to the grassroot.

On the naira redesign policy of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Abari disclosed that the NOA partnered with the CBN and ensured that sensitization about the said policy was taken to the various local government areas of the country.

Abari who acknowledged the difficulties and hardship faced by Nigerians occasioned by the implementation of the policy, urged political players to give the policy a chance to work.

He said,”As the CBN continue to grapple with the challenges of the implementation of the policy, we urge political players to give the policy a chance to work.

“The intention of government in approving the policy is noble and require the support of all citizens to achieve the desired goal.”

On the efforts in sensitizing the general public before the redesign naira policy was implemented, Abari noted they had continued to engage with the media and other stakeholders.

According to him, three weeks after the introduction of the policy, the NOA approached CBN for a partnership that would take the communication to the grassroots.

“We reasoned that the redesign will have huge impact for Nigerians living in the communities, especially those living where banks do not operate and those without internet access.

“So far, our field officers in the 774 Local Council Areas and the 36 states have been mobilised to sensitize Nigerians on the following:The need to keep to the deadline for banking all cash which was, initially January 31, 2023. Happily, a ten days extension was given by government which gave more time for people to bank the old notes.

“The need to have the skills to utilize alternative transaction models. People need to learn how to use electronic platforms to perform monetary transactions, understand the e-naira pay system and the USSD portal,.

“To sensitize people on the list of alternative agents that could be used to bank the outgoing currencies, e.g. SANEF agents, MTN Mo Mo PSB, Airtel smartcash and other cashless channels.

“To take this message to the people, and within the framework of our partnership with the CBN, we distributed massively printed Information, Education and Communication (IEC) materials on essential messages on the policy, including Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs); we also embarked on a door-to-door campaign, advocacy to community and religious leaders, visits to media houses and TV/Radio appearances, social media discussions and motorized and road walk campaigns. Most of these message jingles were translated into local languages. We also conveyed reports from our field officers to the CBN during our second meeting,” he said.

On the 2023 National Population and Housing Census, Abari said the agency was working with the National Population Commission, (NPC) to ensure the successful conduct of the proposed census.

“In the last four months, we have been working with the National Population Commission (NPC) on the successful conduct of the proposed 2023 census. Our partnership is built on the need for grassroots mobilisation and awareness creation.

“The objective of the first phase of the collaboration is to strengthen institutional capacity of both the NOA and the Commission to synergise, understand communication landscape and delivery channels for a huge exercise such as the population census. The collaboration also seeks to entrench citizen’s buy in to enable them to take ownership of the exercise.

“In order to create awareness, community orientation and mobilisation officers of the NOA in the 774 alongside the NPC local government controllers jointly designed awareness creation activities for the forthcoming census. They range from road shows to walks, advocacy to community leaders, mounted public address platform in community centres and the distribution of IEC material as the team went about its work.

“At the national level here in Abuja, a road show was planned and organised by the NOA and was flagged off by both the chairman of the NPC and the DG of NOA. The first group led by DGNOA took off from the Area 1, Garki Head office of the NOA through Area1, 2 and 10 while the second group led by the NPC chair took off from the zone 7 head office of the Population commission, marched through zone 3, 1, central Business district and joined the first group at the old parade ground.

Leaders of the two teams addressed the gathering consisting of NYSC corps members, youth groups, market women association, NOA staff, NPC. During the road show, placard with various messages were displayed while also distributing fliers with key messages to passerby,” he said.

He said in addition to the flag off, the FCT directorate of the NOA took the sensitization campaign and advocacy to traditional ruler of Abaji, Ona of Abaji, the Etsu of Bwari, Etsu Kwali and sarkin Jiwa among others.

Abari who noted that the political events associated with the general election was overshadowing the census awareness, said the strategy was to continuously sensitize Nigerians on the exercise.

On the efforts of the agency on voter education and political sensitization, he called on all hands to be on deck to ensure that citizens make informed choices on the selection of their leaders.

He said,”In the last 35 years, the NOA has acquired a reputation for delivering on its mandate to promote democracy as the preferred form of government. As we prepare for the 2023 election, all hands are on desk to ensure that citizens make informed choices in the selection of our leaders post may 2023.

“Arising from our 2019 report, the Agency deliberately designed its political education and sensitization programme around the following thematic areas; Massive voter registration, peaceful election, women and people with disability inclusion, collection of the PVC, voter process and new features in the voter experience, electoral corruption (vote buying and selling) and voter apathy.

“On voter registration, the NOA has utilised the long period allowed by the new Electoral act for the proclamation and holding of the election to mobilise Nigerians to prepare to vote and be voted for. In all, about 50 jingles were produced in many languages including English, Pidgin English, Yoruba, Okun dialect, Itsekiri, Urhobo, kanuri, Tiv, Igbo, Nupe, Igala, Gbagyi, Birom, Hausa, Ibibio, Fulfude, Afemai, Bini, Ishan, Kalabari, Ijaw, among others. It was the first time we were using our staff to voice and then later standardise the material for circulation through social media. In this day of pervasive social media influence, our staff at the headquarters, states and local government were encouraged to share the jingle in social media platforms where they are part of.

“The simple message is for citizens to make the effort to register and obtain their Permanent Voter cards (PVC). This helped us to fulfil our set aim of mobilise for voter registration.

“In addition, we joined other stakeholders through social Media discussions, television and radio appearances to disseminate messages that will promote voter registration across the country.”

He added,”Building a people of Peace. We have remained consistent in our social communication strategy by sending out messages of peace. Infact, going by the history of elections, political violence and disturbances has become part of that history.

“Leaflets and jingles promoting peace and order have been sent out to various opinion leaders especially, the traditional and religious leaders to prevail on their supporters to shun violence. One of the leaflets “Say No To Election Violence has been translated into pidgin, Igbo, Yoruba, Hausa languages. The second one, “Lets live together in Peace”.

“Our state and local government officers have been directed to include messages of peace in any sensitization outreach in their areas of operation. As part of the effort to promote peace during the election, the Agency orgainsed a successful political parties summit with objective of sensitise parties on the need to comply with new electoral act, discourage electoral violence and promote electoral security. The well attended summit had representation from all the 18 political parties participating in the coming election.”

On the Women and people with disability inclusion, he said the Agency organised a one day national sensitization programme on promoting women and PWD inclusion in governance and political process, in Abuja, adding that the objective was to educate representative of women and PWDs on the need to come out fully and take the opportunity provided by the electoral law and participate fully in the processes leading to the 2023 polls.

On Voting buying and selling, the DG said,”We unveiled a whistleblowing platform in partnership with other partners to give citizens opportunity to report electoral corruption through the Electoral corruption tracker form. The form which has been uploaded on the Corruption Anonymous (CORA) platform enables citizens to take action to stop electoral corruption.

“Additionally, the Agency has carried its sensitization campaign against vote buying and selling to all its platforms on the social media and during engagement with other stakeholders. It has also sought the cooperation of other security agencies including the EFCC, ICPC and the police to take action against those indulging in vote buying and selling,” Abari said.