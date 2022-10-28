Naira  Redesign: Finance  Minister disowns  policy…CBN reacts

….warns CBN of consequences

….calls herself advocate of oil subsidy removal since 2020

By Haruna Salami

Forty Eight hours after announcement of Naira redesign fixed for December 15, 2022 by the Central Bank of Nigeria ( CBN), the Minister of Finance , Budget and National Planning , Zainab Ahmad, has disowned the policy .

The Minister who commented on the policy in response to question raised by Senator Opeyemi Bamidele (Ekiti Central) during 2023 budget defence session she had with the Senate Committee on Finance , warned CBN of consequences that may arise from it .

Senator Bamidele had in his question , told the Finance Minister that barely two days after announcement of the policy by CBN , repercussion of it on the value of Naira to US dollar was being felt.

“Just two days after announcement of the policy , value of Naira to a US dollar has risen from N740 to N788 to a US dollar due to rush in exchange of stashed naira notes for foreign currencies, particularly dollar.

“To me, the policy may be a well conceived one , but the timing going by realities on ground , is very wrong as the Naira may fall to as low as N1,000 to a US dollar before January 31, 2023 fixed for full implementation of the policy”, he said.

Surprisingly the Minister in her response said She and her Minister , are not aware of the policy but only heard of it from the media .

“Distinguished Senators , we were not consulted at the Ministry of Finance by CBN on the planned Naira redesigning and cannot comment on it as regards merits or otherwise .

“However as a Nigerian privileged to be at the top of Nigeria’s fiscal management , the policy as rolled out at this time , portends serious consequences on value of Naira to other foreign currencies.

“I will however appeal to this committee to invite the CBN governor for required explanations as regards merits of the planned policy and rightness or otherwise of its implementation now “, she said .

The CBN Governor , Godwin Emefiele had on Wednesday said that the apex bank would redesign the country’s currency from 200 Naira denomination to N1,000 notes .

He said that the action was taken in order to take control of the currency in circulation just as he posited that the bulk of the nation’s currency notes were outside bank vaults and that the CBN would not allow the situation to continue.

The planned policy he added , was in line with Sections 19, Subsections a and b of the CBN Act 2007, upon which the Management of the CBN sought and obtained the approval of President Muhammadu Buhari to redesign, produce, and circulate new series of banknotes at N200, N500, and N1,000 levels.

Also in response to a question asked by Senator Adamu Aliero (Kebbi Central) on the need to take bold and decisive action on oil subsidy removal since in actual sense most Nigerians don’t buy the product at official price, the Minister said she is an advocate of subsidy removal.

However, “you know in government, there are several layers of decision making. As Ministry of Finance we review the fiscal policy and make recommendations and recommendations are reviewed by the Federal Executive Council (FEC) and then the MTEF and the budget reviewed and approved by FEC then they come to the legislature for implementation.

“When we did our initial review for the MTEF for full year was N6.7 trillion. We recommended for half year, which is N3.3 trillion. When discussion at the parliament was going on, we suggested let us reduce that half year by half, but it didn’t pass.

“If it is up to us in the Ministry of Finance we should have removed subsidy a long time ago. We even tried in 2020; it was removed but there was a reversal. In 2021 we made provision to exit half year, it was also reversed and even caused an amendment of the Appropriation Act.

“It is a collective decision and what we are glad about now is that Nigerians themselves are the ones asking for the removal because people now understand what we have been saying that the benefits that we think the oil subsidy is serving for the people is not actually benefiting the people. It is not the people that need the subsidy that are enjoying the subsidy. And the cost is too high, this time we cannot afford it”, she concluded.

..CBN Insists It Followed The Law, Due Process For Naira Redesign

In an apparent response to claims by the Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Zainab Ahmad, that her ministry was not carried along by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), in the ongoing process of redesigning three series of the Naira, the Bank insists it followed the law and due process to carry out the exercise, which is 12 years due.

Speaking with a group of newsmen in Abuja, on Friday night, the spokesman of the CBN, Mr. Osita Nwanisobi, expressed surprise at the minister’s claim, stressing that the CBN remains a very thorough institution that follows due process in its policy actions.

According to Nwanisobi, the Management of the CBN, in line with provisions of section 2(b), section 18(a), and section 19(a)(b) of the CBN Act 2007, had duly sought and obtained the approval of President Muhammadu Buhari in writing to redesign, produce, release and circulate new series of N 200, N 500, and N 1,000 banknotes.

However, urging Nigerians to support the currency redesign project, he said it was in the overall interest of Nigerians, reiterating that some persons were hoarding significant sums of banknotes outside the vaults of commercial banks. This trend, he said, should not be encouraged by anyone who means well for the country.

Furthermore, he noted that currency management in the country had faced several escalating challenges which threatened the integrity of the currency, the CBN, and the country, adding that every top-rate Central Bank was committed to safeguarding the integrity of the local legal tender, the efficiency of its supply, as well as its efficacy in the conduct of monetary policy.

On the timing of the redesign project, Nwanisobi explained that the CBN had even tarried for too long considering that it had to wait 20 years to carry out a redesign, whereas the standard practice globally was for central banks to redesign, produce and circulate new local legal tender every five to eight years.

While assuring Nigerians that the currency redesign exercise was purely a central banking exercise and not targeted at any group, the CBN spokesman expressed optimism that the effort will, among other goals, deepen Nigeria’s push to entrench a cashless economy in the face of increased minting of the eNaira. This, he said, is in addition to helping to curb the incidents of terrorism and kidnapping due to access of persons to the large volume of money outside the banking system used as a source of funds for ransom payments.

Nwanisobi therefore urged Nigerians, irrespective of their status, to support the Naira redesign project, as it is for the greater good of the economy.

