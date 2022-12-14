Naira loses again, exchanges at 450.58 to dollar

By Lydia Ngwakwe

The naira on Wednesday exchanged at 450.58 to the dollar at the Investors and Exporters window.

The figure represents a depreciation of 0.94 per cent, compared with 446.38 it exchanged on Tuesday.

The open indicative rate closed at 447.92 to the dollar on Wednesday.

An exchange rate of 452 to the dollar was the highest rate recorded within the day’s trading before it settled at 450.58.

The naira sold for as low as 426 to the dollar within the day’s trading.

A total of N141.92 million was traded at the official Investors and Exporters window on Wednesday. (NAN)