Naira gains slightly, exchanges at N440.69 to dollar

Lydia Ngwakwe

The Naira on Wednesday exchanged at N440.67 to the dollar at the Investors and Exporters window, a depreciation of 0.11 per cent, compared with N441.17 to the dollar it exchanged on Tuesday.

The open indicative rate closed at N440 to the dollar on Wednesday.

An exchange rate of N461 to the dollar was the highest rate recorded within the day’s trading before it settled at N440.67.

The Naira sold for as low as N415.50 to the dollar within the day’s trading.

A total of 95.39 million dollars was traded at the official Investors and Exporters window on Wednesday. (NAN)

