Naira gains marginally, exchanges at N418 to dollar

By Lydia Ngwakwe

The Naira on Wednesday appreciated at the Investors and Exporters window exchanging at N418 to the dollar, a -0.24 per cent appreciation, stronger than N419.00 it traded on April 29.

The open indicative rate closed at N417.00 to the dollar on Wednesday.

An exchange rate of N444 to the dollar was the highest rate recorded within the day’s trading before it settled at N418.00.

The Naira sold for as low as 410 to the dollar within the day’s trading.

A total of 162.70 million dollars was traded in foreign exchange at the official Investors and Exporters window on Wednesday. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

