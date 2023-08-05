Naira gains by 4.31% at investors, exporters window

By Lydia Ngwakwe

The Naira on Friday appreciated against the dollar, exchanging at N743.07 at the Investors and Exporters window.

The Naira gained by 4.31 per cent when compared with N776.50 for which it exchanged for the dollar on Thursday.

The open indicative rate closed at N782.28 to the dollar on Friday.

A spot exchange rate of N799 to the dollar was the highest rate recorded within the day’s trading before it settled at N743.07.

The naira sold for as low as N475 to the dollar within the day’s trading.

A total of 121.08 million dollars was traded at the investors and exporters window on Friday. (NAN)

