Naira gains 0.07% at Investors, Exporters window

By Lydia Ngwakwe

The Naira on Thursday exchanged at 461.17 to the dollar at the Investors and Exporters window.

The figure represented an appreciation by 0.07 per cent compared to the 461.50 it exchanged rate on Wednesday.

The open market indicative rate closed at N461.50 to the dollar on Thursday.

An exchange rate of N462 to the US dollar was the highest rate recorded within the day’s trading before it eventually settled at N461.17.

The naira sold for as low as N446 to the dollar within the day’s trading.

A total of 55.52 million dollars was traded at the official Investors and Exporters window on Thursday. (NAN)