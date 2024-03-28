Naira falls against dollar by 0.7%

The Naira experienced a slight depreciation at the official market, trading at N1,309.39 to a dollar on Thursday.

Data from the official trading platform of the FMDQ revealed that the Naira lost N8.96 or 0.69 per cent, compared to the previous day’s rate of N1,300.43 against the dollar.

However, the total turnover increased to $857.78 million on Thursday, up from $416.10 million recorded on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, at the Investor’s and Exporters’ (I&E) window, the Naira traded between N1,392 and N1,250 against the dollar. (NAN)

By Grace Alegba