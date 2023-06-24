Naira ends week on negative note, falls by 0.66%

By Lydia Ngwakwe

The Naira on Friday closed on a negative note as it exchanged for N770.17 against the dollar at the investors and exporters window.

The naira depreciated by 0.66 per cent when compared with N765.13 for which it exchanged for the dollar on Thursday.

The open indicative rate closed at N759.13 to the dollar on Friday.

An exchange rate of N801 to the dollar was the highest rate recorded within the day’s trading, before it settled at N770.17.

The naira sold for as low as 461.10 to the dollar within the day’s trading.

A total of 125.47 million dollars was traded at the official investors and exporters window on Friday. (NAN)

