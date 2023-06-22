Naira drops further against the dollar; exchanges at N765.13

By Lydia Ngwakwe

The naira depreciated further against the dollar on Thursday at the investors and exporters window, exchanging at N765.13.

It depreciated by 0.26 per cent when compared with the N763.17 for which it exchanged for the dollar on Wednesday.

Open indicative rate closed at N753.50 to the dollar on Thursday.

An exchange rate of N801 to the dollar was the highest rate recorded within the day’s trading, before it settled at N765.13.

The naira sold for as low as 446.32 to the dollar within Thursday’s trading.

A total of 204.84 million dollars was traded at the official investors and exporters window on Thursday. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

