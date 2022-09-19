Naira down 0.06%, exchanges at 436.50 to dollar

By Lydia Ngwakwe

The Naira on Monday depreciated against the dollar at the Investors and Exporters window, exchanging at N436.50.

The figure represents a depreciation of 0.06 per cent compared with N436.25 to the dollar at the close of business on Sept. 16.

The open indicative rate closed at N434.38 to the dollar on Monday.

An exchange rate of N437.10 to the dollar was the highest rate recorded within the day’s trading before it settled at N436.50.

The Naira sold for as low as N434 to the dollar within the day’s trading.

A total of 41.02 million dollars was traded at the official Investors and Exporters window on Monday. (NAN)

