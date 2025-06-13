‎Naira dips after sallah, democracy breaks

‎



‎The Naira ended the trading week on a bearish note Friday, closing at N1,549.35 to the U.S. Dollar at the official market.



‎



‎By Grace Alegba



‎



‎



‎Data from the Central Bank of Nigeria’s website showed that the local currency lost N9.62k against the dollar.



‎



‎This marks a 0.6 per cent loss compared to the N1,539.72 per dollar recorded on Wednesday, June 11, before the Democracy Day break.



‎



‎The Naira, which had seen relative stability since December 2024, showed signs of fluctuation during this week’s trading session.



‎



‎The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reported that the Sallah holiday began on Friday, June 6, and was extended to Monday, June 9.



‎



‎Following the holiday, the FX market opened on Tuesday and Wednesday before closing again for the June 12 Democracy Day holiday.



‎



‎On Tuesday, the Naira traded at N1,540.04, representing a 0.8 per cent gain from N1,553.11, the closing rate on Thursday, June 5. (NAN)



‎