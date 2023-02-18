Naira crisis: MURIC seeks Buhari’s intervention

By Henry Oladele

The Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC) has appealed to President Muhammadu Buhari to intervene in the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Naira redesign policy.

The group’s Director, Prof. Ishaq Akintola, made the appeal in a statement on Saturday in Lagos.

Akintola also urged the president to abide by the pronouncement of the Supreme Court on naira swap.

“Millions of Nigerians have been going through excruciating pain, hunger and starvation since the Nigerian fiscal crisis began.

“Movement from one place to another has been extremely difficult and outrightly impossible in some cases. Patients in both public and private hospitals are finding it difficult to pay for their treatment.

“Parents and students suffer psychological trauma due to difficulties in money transfers. The poor masses are the worst for it.

“Thousands of Nigerians are, therefore, forced to go without food. Transporters have refused to take the old notes and commuters are stranded,” he said.

Akintola called on the presidency to call the CBN to order without further delay.

“It is obvious that this institution has failed to effectively distribute the new notes as well as monitor its disbursement to members of the public.

“Apart from this, Mr President must find a way of abiding by the decision of the Supreme Court which earlier ruled that the old and new currencies should run parri passu.

“Notwithstanding these inconveniences, we appeal to Nigerians to bear with patience and fortitude.

“This cup will pass. Any resort to violence will only cause more harm to the poor masses and struggling businessmen and women,” he said.

He called on religious leaders to intensify prayers for the nation.

“Prayer points should include peaceful 2023 elections, smooth transition, political stability and economic buoyancy for our dear country, Nigeria.

“Pray for Nigeria’s political leaders that Allah may imbue them with the wisdom necessary to steer our ship of state to safety.

“Pray for the youth to engage only in those things that will make this country great,” he said. (NAN)