Naira Crisis: Gov Ganduje Condemns Opposition PDP, NNPP’s Support for CBN

As he distributes ‘CBN’s COVID-23’ palliatives

Surprised by the situation and nature of the opposition People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) in supporting the hardship caused by ‘ill-timed Naira redesign’, governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje described the development as unfortunate and anti-human.

During the launching of the distribution of palliatives to ease the hardship caused by Naira notes scarcity, that took place at open theatre, Government House, Monday, he lamented the position taken by PDP and NNPP in the debate.

“To our surprise apposition parties took the situation to court supporting and protecting CBN in this ill-timed and anti-people policy. That was not done in the most appropriate way and time. Governors of Bayelsa and Edo are all PDP states and are in the forefront in this blunder,” he lamented.

He described the position of the NNPP in what he (governor) said against the CBN, that, “So also NNPP came out and said what the governor of Kano state said in rejecting CBN’s Naira swap was wrong, according to them.”

“I wonder what is wrong in speaking the truth that all Nigerians are seriously suffering because of this anti-human and ill-advised phenomenon? He asked rhetorically.

Adding that “What PDP and NNPP want is for people to continue wallowing in poverty. We will not stop blaming CBN for this economic blunder. We love our people. Therefore anything that will disturb their well being must be rejected, till proper channel and good time are put forth.”

Ganduje reveals that, Bola Ahmed Tinubu promised Nigerians that when he is elected in the forthcoming election, he would make sure that he puts a stop to the current hardship caused by the CBN.

On the palliatives distribution, the governor said, the state distributes the palliatives to cushion the effect of the hardship caused to deliberately disturb the wellbeing of Nigerians.

Lamenting that, “We didn’t invite this situation, neither did we pray for it. And therefore we don’t welcome it at all. We gave similar palliatives during COVID-19 days.

And today our citizens are being faced with COVID-23 caused by the CBN. We earlier thought it was a simple disease, but unfortunately it turned out to be a very serious virus going viral.”

Explaining that, “…the virus coming from the CBN affected all our commercial banks, our POS, our ATM machines and all other things associated to this. Being the most populous state in the country, we are most affected by this unfortunate development.”

He hinted that, beneficiaries of the palliatives come from all the 44 local governments areas of the state. Today’s event is just to launch the distribution. It will continue from today. As we continue providing free buses for our people, just to cushion the effect of the CBN’s virus, COVID-23.”