Naira Crisis: Buhari meets leadership of Governors Forum, Emefiele

By Ismaila Chafe

President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday met with the leadership of the Nigeria Governors Forum (NGF) and the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele, at the State House, Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the president had earlier scheduled to meet with all members of the Governors forum before the cancellation of the engagement.

Apart from the NGF Chairman, Aminu Tambuwal, the meeting was also attended by Gov. Atiku Bagudu, Chairman, Progressive Governors Forum, and the President’s Chief of Staff, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari.

The president had on Friday met behind closed doors with governors elected under the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) where he asked Nigerians to give him seven days to resolve the crisis associated with the Naira redesign policy introduced by the apex bank.

NAN reliably learnt that the cancellation of the meeting between the president and the 36 governors was informed by the court case instituted against the Federal Government and the CBN by Kaduna, Kogi and Zamfara States.

The affected States are seeking for a restraining order to stop the full implementation of the naira redesign policy which they believed had resulted in cash crunch across the country. (NAN)