Naira Crisis: Abia gov’ship candidate, Ibe hails citizens for maintaining peace

…Mobilises mass votes

By Chimezie Godfrey

The governorship candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) for the March 11 gubernatorial election in Abia state, Prof Gregory Ibe, has commended the people of the state for maintaining peace and calm despite the hardship occasioned by the redesigned naira swap.

In statement signed by the Spokesperson of the Greg Ibe Campaign, John Nwokocha, Prof. Ibe noted that the ongoing scarcity of the redesigned naira notes has occasioned hardship, confusion, frustration and anger in the land, all over the country.

He pointed out that the Nigerian masses have translated their frustration over inability to access the new notes into protests, adding that as of today, the protest is spreading across some states in Nigeria.

Ibe who stressed that the protest turned violent in some parts of the country, with loss of precious lives and property, applauded the Abia state citizens for their patience and perseverance in the face of the prevailing hardship caused by the naira redesign policy.

He said,”It no longer news that the protest turned violent in some parts of the country, with loss of precious lives.

He said he has observed that Abians are peaceful people who normally mind their businesses.

He said they have demonstrated they are peace-loving for not embracing anything that could derail peace in the state throughout the period of notes swap at the banks and other designated centres in and around the state.

Ibe therefore appealed to them to continue to conduct themselves calmly and always eschew violence. He urged Abians to shun any temptations to join the protest occurring in some states in the country. He assured them that the hardships being faced by the masses would be over soon.

Ibe appealed for their votes urging them to mobilise themselves and vote em-mass for him on March 11.

He urged Abians to be determined to end hardships and bad governance by voting him as the next governor of the state. He said Abians should ignore the rumours being peddled by the opposition over his health. He said “I’m healthy and sound”.

Ibe who would not join issues with the opposition said they were focused on delivering good governance to Abians.

“We are focused on our plan to deliver on good governance to all Abians. We have prepared a blueprint which speaks to how to better the lives of all Abians.

“I believe the hardship accompanying the naira swap faced by the masses was not intended.

“I urge our people to view the implementation challenges as the sacrifice we have to bear for better governance and a better society,” he said.