Naira constant, exchanges at 421 to dollar

By Lydia Ngwakwe

The Naira on Tuesday remained constant at exchanging at 421.00 to the dollar for the second day at the Investors and Exporters window.

The local currency remained unchanged at 421.00 to the dollar, same as the 421.00 traded on Monday.

The open indicative rate closed at N420.70 to the dollar on Tuesday.

An exchange rate of N444.00 to the dollar was the highest rate recorded within the day’s trading before it settled at N421.00

The Naira sold for as low as 413 to the dollar within the day’s trading.

A total of 206.65 million dollars was traded in foreign exchange at the official Investors and Exporters window on Tuesday. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

