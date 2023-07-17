Naira begins new week on positive note

By Lydia Ngwakwe

The Naira on Monday appreciated against the dollar, exchanging at N795.28 at the investors and exporters window.

The Naira increased by 1.07 per cent when compared with N803.90 which it exchanged to the dollar on July 14.

The open indicative rate closed at N782.79 to one dollar on Monday.

A spot exchange rate of N832 to the dollar was the highest rate recorded within the day’s trading before it settled at N795.28.

The Naira sold for as low as N699.50 to the dollar within the day’s trading.

A total of 34.55 million dollars was traded at the investors and exporters window on Monday. (NAN)

