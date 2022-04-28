Naira appreciates, closes at 418.50 to dollar

By Lydia Ngwakwe

The Naira exchanged at N418.50 to the dollar at the Investors and Exporters window on Thursday, a -0.20 per cent appreciation, compared to 419.33 to the dollar on Wednesday.

The open indicative rate closed at N417.23 to the dollar on Thursday.

An exchange rate of N444 to the dollar was the highest rate recorded within the day’s trading before it settled at N418.50.

The Naira sold for as low as N410, to the dollar within the day’s trading.

A total of 146.81 million dollars was traded in foreign exchange at the official Investors and Exporters window on Thursday. (NAN)

