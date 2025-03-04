Naira appreciates by 0.48% at official market   

The Naira appreciated on Tuesday at the official market, trading at 1491.67 to a dollar.

By Grace Alegba

Data from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Website showed that the Naira gained N7.31.

This represents a 0.48 per cent increase from N1,498.98 per dollar recorded on Monday.

The Naira has enjoyed relative stability against the dollar since December 2024 due to sustained reforms by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

The reforms are aimed at ensuring transparency in the foreign exchange (FX) market. (NAN)