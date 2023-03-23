Naira appreciates at Investors, Exporters window by 0.11%

By Lydia Ngwakwe

The Naira on Wednesday appreciated against the dollar at the Investors’ and Exporters’ window, exchanging at N461.50.

The rate represented an increase of 0.11 per cent, compared to the N462 for which it exchanged to the dollar on Tuesday.

The open indicative rate closed at N461.59 to the dollar on Wednesday.

An exchange rate of N544.50 to the dollar was the highest rate recorded within the day’s trading before it settled at N461.50.

The Naira sold for as low as N460 to the dollar within the day’s trading.

A total of US$ 431.77 million was traded at the official Investors’ and Exporters’ window. (NAN)