NAICOM set to become leading RBS regulator in Africa – official

By Rukayat Adeyemi

The National Insurance Commission (NAICOM) says it has commenced the implementation of Risk Based Supervision (RBS) and will soon become the leading regulator of RBS in Sub-Sahara Africa.

Its Director Inspectorate, Mr Agboola Pius, said this on Monday in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on the sidelines of its 2022 Retreat for Financial Journalists in Uyo, Akwa Ibom.

The retreat had the theme: “Improving Insurance Access through Market Development and Innovation in 2022 and Beyond ”.

NAN reports that the RBS was introduced by NAICOM 10 years ago as against Ruled Based Supervision to carry out supervisory or regulatory activities with a risk focus.

It is for the purpose of efficient risk management of resources by insurance companies and achieving maximum output.

Pius said that the commission had conducted trainings for its staff, using competent and experience experts in order to have smooth implementation of RBS.

He also said that NAICOM had also developed a framework and produced an inspection manual on RBS.

“NAICOM in collaboration with Toronto Centre also organised a virtual programme for Sub-Sahara Africa between Feb. 28 and March 4.

“The commission in its effort for a robust RBS regime, recently issued the 2022 code of good corporate governance and guidelines.

“A pilot run of RBS examination has also been done using five insurance companies, amongst others,” he said.

Earlier, in his paper presentation, Pius listed credit risk, market risk, liquidity risk, insurance risk and operational risk as the key in the NAICOM framework .

Others include legal, regulatory, compliance, reputational and strategic risks.

The director noted that one of the effective tools to achieve the underlying aim of modern insurance of identifying problem early, act properly and apply effective intervention is RBS.

He charged insurance firms to place much identification on their inherent risk and the effectiveness of the control function.

Pius also told underwriters to build strong capital and good earnings with effective risk management control. (NAN)

