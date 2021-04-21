NAICOM revokes UNIC Insurance’s operational licence

The National Insurance Commission (NAICOM) on Wednesday announced the cancellation of the operational licence issued to UNIC Insurance Plc.

The operational licence – RIC 043, was revoked with effect from March 25.

The commission made the announcement in a notice to the general and policy holders.

The notice was obtained by the Agency of Nigeria (NAN) .

NAICOM stated that the decision was in exercise of the powers conferred on it by enabling laws.

The commission explained that consequently, it had appointed Hadiza Baba Gimba as the Receiver/Liquidator to wind-up the affairs of the company.

“The general /policy holders are by this notice required to all enquiries and correspondence regarding UNIC Insurance to the receiver/liquidator.

“The receiver/liquidator will be dealing with the company’ liabilities in accordance with the of Insurance Act 2003,” NAICOM stated. (NAN)

