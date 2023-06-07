NAICOM, NITDA partners to institutionalise cyber insurance

By Ginika Okoye

The National Insurance Commission (NAICOM) and the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) is partnering to activate the process of institutionalising cyber insurance.

A statement by the commission in Abuja on Tuesday said the partnership would help to strengthen the digital ecosystem in the country.

According to NAICOM, the agencies discussed the enormous benefits to the nation and have agreed to partner to ensure it is realised.

NAICOM said the agreement for the partnership was reached when the Director General of NITDA, Mr Kashifu Abdullahi, visited the Commissioner for Insurance, Mr Sunday Thomas. (NAN)