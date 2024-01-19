NAICOM mourns pioneer Commissioner for Insurance, Okwor

The National Insurance Commission (NAICOM) has announced the death of its pioneer Commissioner for Insurance, Chief Eugene Okwor, saying his leadership laid the groundwork for the success and growth of the commission.

A statement by the commission in Abuja on Thursday, said Okwor was the architect of NAICOM’s early foundations, guiding the commission through uncharted territories and shaping the identity with his vision and unwavering dedication.

NAICOM said the pioneer commissioner, who passed on on Jan. 14, showed the highest standards of integrity, innovation and compassion.

”His commitment to excellence and tireless efforts to propel our institution forward were not only evident in the achievements we celebrate but also in the profound impact he had on the lives of people.

”As we mourn the loss of a remarkable leader, let us also celebrate his indomitable spirit.

”His legacy will forever inspire us to uphold the principles and values he held dear, ensuring that his vision continues to guide our institution towards a future he envisioned,” the commission said.

The late Okwor was NAICOM’s Commissioner for Insurance from 1992 to 1996. (NAN)

By Ginika Okoye

