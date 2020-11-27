NAICOM grants operational licence to 4 Insurance companies, 1 Reinsurance

The National Insurance Commission (NAICOM) on Friday said it had granted operational licence to four new insurance firms and one reinsurance company in Nigeria.

Mr Sunday Thomas, Commissioner for Insurance, said this at the Insurance Industry Consultative Council (IICC) 2020 Media Retreat at Ijebu Ode with the theme: Changing Face of Media; The New Expectations.

Thomas, represented by Mr Rasaq Salami, Deputy Director/Head, Corporate Affairs, NAICOM, said that the new operators had been handed their licences at NAICOM Headquarters in Abuja.

The new firms are Heir Insurance Limited (General), Stanbic IBTC Insurance Limited, Heirs Life Assurance Limited, Enterprise Life Assurance Company Nigeria Limited and FBS Reinsurance Limited.

“This is in fulfillment of the statutory provisions of extant laws for the registration and licensing of insurance companies,” Thomas said.