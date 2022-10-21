NAIC assures flood victims of urgent claims payment

By Rukayat Adeyemi

The Nigerian Agricultural Insurance Corporation (NAIC) has assured its insured clients affected by the ravaging flood across the country of urgent attention to payment of their genuine claims.

NAIC Management said this in a statement signed by Mrs Magdalene Omosimua, Assistant General Manager, Head of Corporate Affairs, NAIC on Friday in Lagos.

The insurance corporation said this would enable its clients go back to their normal productive lives.

It said its management sympathised with flood victims across the country, noting that the corporation shared the pains and agony of victims and vowed to stand with them at this trying period.

“Therefore, as a caring and responsive organisation, we are using this medium to assure our insured clients that their genuine claims will be given urgent attention to enable them go back to living their normal productive lives.

“In the same vein, NAIC wishes to advise that property and business endeavours of our teeming citizens be promptly insured.

“This is to guarantee sustainability of existing jobs, income stabilisation, food security, poverty alleviation and wealth creation,” it said. (NAN)

