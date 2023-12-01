NAHCON tasks pilgrim boards on reduction of 2024 hajj fare

The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON), has urged State Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Boards to explore possible ways of reducing the 2024 Hajj fare to enable prospective pilgrims to enroll.

The commission’s Deputy-Director,

Information and Publications, Mousa Ubandawaki, in a statement on Thursday, said the acting Chairman of NAHCON, Jalal Arabi, made the call when he hosted the Executive Secretaries of the boards.

The meeting, held at the Hajj House NAHCON headquarter, Abuja, was to review preparatory plans towards the successful 2024 hajj operation.

Arabi expressed optimism that the public would ultimately appreciate the reduction of the 2024 hajj fare.

He requested the executive secretaries to remit deposits they have collected into the NAHCON Central Bank Account, adding that the figures would determine the next line of action.

Arabi also encouraged them to intensify enlightenment in their environs to remind prospective pilgrims to make deposits before the deadline.

The NAHCON boss, however, commended them for their resolution to champion Hajj awareness and enlightenment campaign.

“There is no time so you have to remit whatever amount is paid to your accounts to enable the commission arrange Pre-Hajj visits to negotiate the necessary services for our prospective pilgrims.”

On the Hajj Savings Scheme, the Chairman stated that the project would guarantee planning according to Saudi Hajj policies.

“We should indeed appreciate the value of the Hajj Savings Scheme, accept and adopt it despite some reservations so that we can inculcate it in our planning as we forge ahead.” (NAN)

By Salisu Sani-Idris

