NAHCON: Senate confirms Tinubu’s nominees for appointment as Chairman, Commissioners

By Haruna Salami

Nigeria’s Senate has confirmed four nominees by President Bola Tinubu for appointment as members of the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON).

Their confirmation followed adoption of report of the Senate Committee on Foreign Affairs at the Committee of the Whole on Wednesday.

The report was presented by the Chairman of the Committee Senator Bello Abubakar (Niger North).

Those confirmed are Jalal Arabi (Chairman), Aliyu Abdul-Razak (Commissioner, Policy, Personnel and Finance), Mr. Anofiu Elegushi (Commissioner Operations) and Prof. Abubakar Yagawal (Commissioner(Planning and Research).

Newsdiaryonline reports that President Tinubu recently appointed Chairman and others subject to confirmation.