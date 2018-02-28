NAHCON refunds N26.2m to Jigawa pilgrims on 2017 Hajj

The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) has refunded N26.2 million to the 1,744 persons in Jigawa who performed the 2017 Hajj and prospective ones who could not perform the exercise.

Alhaji Ibrahim Hashim, Spokesman, Jigawa State Pilgrims Welfare Board (JSPWB) disclosed in Dutse on Wednesday.

Hashim explained that part of the amount was for those who planned to perform the Hajj but were unable to travel to the Holy Land.

The JSPWB spokesperson said that part of the fund was for the services not rendered to those that travelled to Saudi Arabia.

“The Jigawa State pilgrims board received a total of N26.2 million from the National Hajj Commission to be refunded to pilgrims who performed last year’s Hajj.

“Some of the pilgrims who were not able to travel to Saudi Arabia for the Hajj would be refunded their deposits,” Hashim said.

He said the pilgrims were expected to produce evidence of performing the exercise, including payment receipts and photocopy of the visa page in their international passports.

“The disbursement to the pilgrims has commenced in all the zonal offices and beneficiaries were expected go to the centres in their zones to collect the refund”, he added.

He said preparations for this year’s Hajj would be conducted in 13 zonal offices located in Birninkudu, Dutse, Gumel, Kafinhausa, Kirikasamma, Kaugama, Kazaure, Ringim, Roni and Jahun Local Government Areas of the state. (NAN)