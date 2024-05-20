NAHCON Receives Medical Drugs for 2024 Hajj Exercise

In a significant move to ensure the health and well-being of Nigerian pilgrims during the 2024 Hajj, the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON)

By Sani Shafi’i Muhammad

In a significant move to ensure the health and well-being of Nigerian pilgrims during the 2024 Hajj, the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) officially received a consignment of essential drugs from the National Primary Healthcare Development Agency (NPHCDA) today.

This handover ceremony took place at the NPHCDA headquarters in Abuja, reinforcing the commitment of both agencies to provide comprehensive healthcare support to pilgrims.

NAHCON Chairman/CEO, Malam Jalal Ahmad Arabi, who received the consignment on behalf of the Commission, expressed his appreciation and thanked the Director General, management, and entire staff of NPHCDA for the noble gesture on behalf of NAHCON and Nigerian pilgrims who are currently being airlifted to Saudi Arabia for the 2024 Hajj exercise.

In his remarks, Malam Arabi stated, “Let me, from the outset, thank the overall boss, who is the President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, who found you worthy, not only as the Coordinating Minister but also as the head of this all-important agency. And of course, to the Coordinating Minister, our gratitude knows no bounds.”

He further stated, “People could be opportune to contribute to national development; they could have the opportunity, but utilizing the opportunity again depends on one’s commitment and foresight. To imagine that within a short span of time we made contact, and the Minister triggered the process, and for you and your team to be on your toes to see to its actualization within the shortest possible time is worth commending.”

Arabi concluded his remarks by thanking the Coordinating Minister for his service to Nigerian pilgrims and humanity at large throughout the preparation process for the 2024 Hajj exercise.

The consignment include a wide range of medications, such as:

Anti-malarial drugs

Antibiotics

Pain relievers

Anti-diarrheal medications

Vitamins and supplements

Chronic disease medications (e.g., for hypertension and diabetes)

First aid supplies

Influenza vaccines

These drugs are intended to cater to the various health needs of the pilgrims, providing them with immediate and effective medical care as needed.

Earlier in the handover event, the Director General/CEO, Dr. Muyi Aina of the National Primary Healthcare Development Agency (NPHCDA), in his welcome address stated, “As our fellow citizens undertake this physically demanding spiritual exercise, it is our duty to ensure their safety and provide them with the necessary care and support. The Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare and the National Primary Healthcare Development Agency are deeply committed to this partnership and cause.”

He mentioned that through the collaborative efforts of the Federal Ministry of Health, NAHCON, and the NPHCDA, a regular supply of travel vaccines, including Meningitis and OPV vaccines, has been successfully deployed to the States and FCT.

He further stated that the Agency carefully sourced the essential drugs, which are important in safeguarding the health and well-being of Nigerian pilgrims, as the drugs “will be a vital resource for our Nigerian pilgrims, offering them timely and essential assistance throughout their sacred journey.”

The partnership between NAHCON and NPHCDA highlights the proactive measures being taken to ensure that Nigerian pilgrims have a safe and healthy pilgrimage. Both agencies have been working closely to implement comprehensive health plans, including pre-departure health screenings, vaccination campaigns, and the provision of on-site medical services in Saudi Arabia.

As the pilgrims prepare for their journey to Mecca, NAHCON reassures them of continuous support and access to quality healthcare throughout the Hajj period. The Commission urges all pilgrims to adhere to health guidelines and seek.

Shafii is with Information & Publications Division, NAHCON