NAHCON mourns President of Hajj operators

The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) has expressed shock over the death of Alhaji Salihu Butu, Acting President, Association of Hajj and Umrah Operators of Nigeria (AHUON).

NAHCON Executive Chairman, Alhaji Zikrullah Hassan, said this in a statement by the commission’s Head, Public Affairs, Mrs Fatima Usara, on Friday in Abuja.

Hassan said that the deceased demonstrated admirable leadership qualities during his life time,adding that NAHCON benefitted much from his wealth of experience.

“Butu was always supportive of NAHCON’s policies that were in the best interest of the pilgrims, the nation and tour operators,” he said.

The NAHCON boss said that the deceased would be remembered as an astute Hajj manager, who earned numerous awards in the course of his career.

” It is with heavy heart but with total submission to the will of the Almighty that the NAHCON Chairman, Board, Management and entire staff mourn the shocking death of our brother and colleague, Alhaji Salihu Butu.

” Before his sudden demise, Butu was the Acting President of Association of Hajj and Umrah Operators of Nigeria (AHUON).

” On behalf of NAHCON’s board, entire staff and management, I pray for the peaceful repose of his soul in Jannatul Firdaus and pray for the family to bear the irreparable loss,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Butu was born in Yola, Adamawa and had a B.Sc degree in Political Science from University of Abuja.(NAN)