‎NAHCON lauds Saudi authorities’ support, hospitality to Nigerian pilgrims

‎By Deji Abdulwahab



‎The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) has commended Saudi Arabia’s authorities and Daleel Al Maalim Transportation Company for their unwavering support and hospitality extended to Nigerian pilgrims during the 2025 Hajj operations.



‎



‎The Chairman/CEO of NAHCON, Prof. Abdullahi Usman, gave the commendation in a statement issued by the Principal Information Officer, NAHCON, Malam Shafii Mohammed, in Makkah on Friday.



‎



‎Usman spoke during a dinner hosted in honour of NAHCON by Daleel Al Maalim in Makkah to mark the successful conclusion of the Hajj rites.



‎



‎Usman said, “We express profound appreciation to the government of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and Daleel Al Maalim Transportation Company for their unwavering support and hospitality.



‎



‎“Hajj remains a global spiritual gathering that reflects the unity, brotherhood, and strength of the Muslim Ummah.



‎



‎“Among the greatest benefits of Hajj is the opportunity it provides for Muslims from diverse backgrounds to meet, interact, and establish bonds of brotherhood while performing sacred rites ordained by Allah in designated places and days.”



‎



‎The NAHCON chairman commended Daleel Al Maalim for their partnership and exemplary service in facilitating the movement of Nigerian pilgrims across the holy sites.



‎



‎He highlighted their cooperation, generosity, and display of Islamic brotherhood throughout the operation.



‎



‎“This is a gesture we will never forget. Your hospitality will remain a living memory in our hearts,” the NAHCON CEO said.



‎



‎He also paid glowing tribute to the government of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for its tireless efforts in organising and securing a smooth Hajj for millions of pilgrims.



‎



‎“Saudi Arabia has proven once again to be a trustworthy custodian of the Two Holy Mosques.



‎



‎“The level of organisation, security, medical services, and general care for pilgrims is a testament to Allah’s favour upon this blessed land,” he said.



‎



‎According to Usman, despite the intense weather conditions, the 2025 Hajj recorded minimal incidents.



‎



‎He attributed the overall success to divine mercy, the commitment of all stakeholders, and the unrelenting support of the Saudi authorities.



‎



‎In a show of national solidarity, the NAHCON CEO conveyed the greetings and appreciation of President Bola Tinubu, describing him as “a leader who deeply cares about the welfare of Muslims



‎



‎He also delivered special greetings from the Vice President, Sen. Kashim Shettima, who, according to the Chairman, consistently monitored the welfare and progress of the Nigerian contingent throughout their pilgrimage.



‎



‎“From Madinah to Makkah, Mina, and Arafat, the Vice President personally followed up every step, always asking about the How are the pilgrims’ welfare,” he said.



‎



‎He expressed hope that the collaboration between NAHCON and Daleel Al Maalim would continue in subsequent Hajj operations.



‎



‎The NAHCON boss offered heartfelt prayers for the prosperity of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the success of its leadership, and the continued stability and security of the holy land.



‎



‎The dinner was attended by NAHCON commissioners, board members, management/ staff, state pilgrims welfare voard officials, representatives of Daleel Al Maalim, and other stakeholders. (NAN)



