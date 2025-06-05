NAHCON lauds journalists’ professional conduct in 2025 Hajj coverage

The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) has commended journalists for demonstrating maturity, professionalism and ethical conduct while covering the 2025 Hajj.

By Deji Abdulwahab

NAHCON’s Assistant Director of Information, Hajiya Fatimah Usara, gave the commendation on Thursday at the plains of Arafah as Nigerian pilgrims joined their counterparts from across the world to perform the peak of Hajj rites.

The NAHCON spokesperson conveyed the commission’s appreciation on behalf of the Chairman, Commissioners, and Management.

She expressed satisfaction with the comportment of the media representatives, urging them to sustain the same high standards through to the end of the pilgrimage.

Usara reaffirmed that NAHCON’s relevant departments and units remained accessible to the media for information, clarification, advice and constructive feedback.

According to her, the commission is committed to ensuring that Nigerian pilgrims receive full value for the significant resources they invest in the pilgrimage.

Acknowledging the complexity and challenges of organising the Hajj, she said that no operation of this magnitude is free from hitches.

“We do not claim perfection but there is no deliberate intention whatsoever to inconvenience pilgrims.

“Allah Himself enjoins patience and perseverance during Hajj, and we echo that call,” she said.

She further conveyed the deep respect of the Chairman, Prof. Abdullahi Saleh and the entire commission for the press, whom they regard as vital partners in progress.

“NAHCON believes that no amount expended in support of the media is too much, given their crucial role in the success of public institutions and parastatals.

“However, financial constraints and other compelling logistical issues have limited our ability to fully reward the diligence and commitment of journalists, who serve God, the nation and pilgrims well,” Usara said.

The NAHCON spokesperson said that the commission would continue to engage the media in all its activities, particularly in educating, sensitising, and enlightening the Nigerian public and the Muslim Ummah.

She announced that after the pilgrims’ stay at the sacred sites—Mina, Arafah, and Muzdalifah—a post-Arafah stakeholders’ meeting would be held.

“Thereafter, the final phase of the pilgrimage, the return journey, will commence.”

She urged journalists not to relent in their efforts until the entire exercise is successfully concluded. (NAN)(www.nannews.ng)