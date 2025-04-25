NAHCON inaugurates medical teams for 2025 Hajj operations

The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) has inaugurated the Principal Officers of the National Medical Team (NMT) and its Steering Committee for the 2025 Hajj operations.

The Chairman of NAHCON, Prof. Abdullahi Saleh, made this known in a statement by Malam Shafii Sani of Information and Publications Division on Thursday in Abuja.

Saleh, who spoke while inaugurating the teams, described their assignments as a sacred trust, urging members to uphold sincerity, patience, and dedication in serving the guests of Allah (SWT) during the pilgrimage.

The NAHCON chairman reaffirmed the commission’s commitment to ensuring the health and welfare of Nigerian pilgrims through a robust, coordinated, and spiritually conscious medical operation.

Prof. Abubakar Yagawal, the Commissioner for Planning, Research, Statistics, Information and Library Services (PRSILS), emphasised the divine nature of the selection and the need to protect the welfare of Nigerian pilgrims throughout the exercise.

Also present at the inauguration were the Commissioner for Operations, Inspectorate and Licensing (OIL), Prince Anofiu Elegushi, and the Commissioner for Policy, Personnel, Management and Finance (PPMF), Alhaji Aliu Abdul-Razak.

They called on the newly inaugurated officers to discharge their duties diligently, with a strong sense of responsibility and the fear of Allah.

Speaking on behalf of the medical professionals, Dr Saidu Ahmad Dumbulwa, described the Hajj assignment as a journey from sunrise to sunset.

According to Dumbulwa, what happens in between defines the teams’ true impact.

“We have been entrusted with an amana—to provide care, protection, and medical support to pilgrims who have sacrificed for this spiritual journey,” he said.

He said that the steering committee was formally assigned the responsibilities to oversee the selection, screening, and orientation of NMT applicants, and to develop and implement the medical strategy for the 2025 Hajj.

He said that they would also test-run and integrate the Electronic Medical Records (EMR) system into NAHCON operations, and facilitate passport data capture and visa processing.

“They are also expected to ensure full compliance with NAHCON’s medical screening protocols, and to undertake any other responsibilities as directed by the commission,” he said. (NAN)